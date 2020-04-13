Virender Sehwag reveals about his batting inspiration – CricketTimes.com

The India batting order looked a different class altogether since the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’, Virender Sehwag, made his debut in 2001.

However, it was his captain Sourav Ganguly who was responsible for the turnaround of his career, since he pushed him at the top of the order.

Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir, followed by the Fab four, made India one of the most dominant batting forces in world cricket.

Despite his blistering performances in all formats of the game, Sehwag’s technique was scrutinized due to his minimal footwork.

Sehwag always had followed his mantra of seeing the ball and hitting them, owing to his gifted hand-eye-coordination.

Many believed that his technique would only be useful in the sub-continental condition, and the ‘Sultan of Multan’ would struggle in foreign conditions. But the explosive right-hander answered all his critics by bringing up tons in all SENA countries.

In a recent tweet, Sehwag finally revealed from where he drew his batting inspiration from, and the answer is surprising. One would expect a Sachin Tendulkar or a Sunil Gavaskar, but alas, its ‘Angad’ from celebrated Hindu epic, ‘Ramayana’.

“So here is where i took my batting inspiration from 🙂 Pair hilana mushkil hi nahi , namumkin hai . #Angad ji Rocks,” captioned Sehwag’s latest tweet.

Amid lockdown, Doordarshan decided to rebroadcast their famous TV series, ‘Ramayana’ and it has been trending ever since in the form of memes and jokes.

The show was one of the breakthrough moments in television history in India when TVs went on to become a household commodity during the 90s. Now the millennials would know the significance of the epic series amidst the quarantine period.