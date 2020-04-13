Video | Lockdown leaves Agra man, dogs drinking milk spilt on road

Nearby dogs started drinking the milk that was spilt and soon a destitute man also arrived, trying to fill his pot by scooping up liquid from the road. (Screengrab from video)

A video from Agra showing a man and dogs sharing milk spilt on the road is perhaps one of the cruellest images of the impact the coronavirus lockdown has had on the poor.

The video, which has now gone viral, shows the poor man trying to scoop up milk flowing on the street in his small earthen vessel as dogs lap up the milk some distance ahead.

The heartwrenching visuals are from Agra’s Rambagh Chauraha, where a milkman’s bike was caught in an accident causing the milk containers to spill on the road. Within seconds, nearby dogs started drinking the milk that was spilt and soon a destitute man also arrived, trying to fill his pot by scooping up liquid from the road.

The video of the ordeal was shot by two bystanders and by evening had become the talk of the town. When district authorities were asked to comment on the video, they said they had no information of any such instance. Authorities, however, mentioned that a nearby police station is responsible for distributing food to the needy.

The 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus has worsened the hardships of many Indians who have been left without a source of earning and even access to essential supplies.

India’s lockdown will push many more people into poverty and the government must ensure free food reaches everyone in need, economist Jean Dreze told Reuters, estimating that a tenth of a population of more than 1.3 billion lacks food security now.

The International Labour Organization says welfare measures such as food aid are critical for the roughly 380 million people who work in the informal economy, which includes everyone from vegetable sellers to cobblers.

On Tuesday, one of the world’s most stringent lockdowns will come to an end but is expected to be extended till the end of the month. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 10 am to announce the government’s plan for phase 2 of the Covid-19 lockdown.

With most states favouring the lockdown to be extended at least by two weeks beyond April 14, the government is broadly focusing on a two-pronged action plan–containing the spread of Covid-19 in the country and staggered resumption of economic activities, according to an official.

The Centre’s plan is seen as a change in strategy from saving lives a month ago to saving lives as well as livelihoods now in the fight against the pandemic.