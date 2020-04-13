UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from the hospital





The 55-year- old UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in March. The Prime Minister had slight symptoms like fever and cold. He immediately started practising self-isolation. However, when his health suffered further he was admitted to the hospital.

Boris Johnson was in the ICU in St Thomas Hospital in London. He was in the intensive care unit for almost three days and later shifted to the normal ward. Fortunately, the PM has recovered and has now been discharged from the hospital. He said he could not thank the medical staff enough for helping him recover from the fatal virus. He said he owed them his life in an interview given post his release from the hospital. His partner Carries Symonds took to Twitter to thank everyone, “Cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. Will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”

The doctors have advised him some rest and asked him not to resume work as of now. Hence, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has stepped into the PM’s shoes as of now to attend important meetings and continue the work. UK has been in a critical condition due to the massive outbreak of coronavirus, taking away many lives in the country.







