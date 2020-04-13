Top 5 fielders with most international catches since January 2017 – CricketTimes.com

‘Catches win Matches’ is one of the most famous sayings used in the game by commentators and pundits.

There have been numerous instances when teams have lost games from winning positions, and vice-versa, based on catches taken or dropped.

Therefore, it is a matter of utmost importance that quality teams convert opportunities into dismissals, by holding on to their catches. The slip cordon is one of the hotspots in the game with batsmen edging balls frequently in all formats of the game.

Here, we look at the top five non-wicket-keepers who picked up the most number of international catches since 2017. It is not a matter of great surprise that all five cricketers are busy fielders in the slip cordon.

Faf du Plessis

The former South African skipper, Faf du Plessis, is a reliable catcher in the slip cordon. With the likes of Steyn, Rabada, Ngidi, a solid slip catcher in the team remains pivotal. Du Plessis has taken 78 catches in all formats of the game since 2017, fifth highest in the list.

Ben Stokes

Stokes taking blinders at gully is a common sight in an ordinary English summer. The Englishman has set high standards in the field, both inside and outside the 30-yard circle. Since 2017, Stokes has grabbed 80 catches, fourth-most in the list.

Kusal Mendis

Sri Lanka’s number three batsman, Kusal Mendis, dependable both with the bat as well as in the field. With 85 international grabs since 2017, Mendis holds the third-most number of catches in all formats. Most of them being placed at slips, mid-wicket, and silly point.

Joe Root

England’s Test captain, Joe Root, has held on to several catches, fielding at slips in partnership with the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and the spinners. Root has 94 catches to his name, the second-most in the list.

Virat Kohli

India’s Virat Kohli, carrying on his uncanny tendency to top the records, has taken 95 catches in international cricket since 2017, the most by any cricketer.

Kohli hardly drops any place at slips and is an agile fielder at mid-wicket, as well as in the deep. Additionally, Kohli is as safe as a bank on the field, with another crucial dimension to his game of saving runs.

Here’s the list of top five fielders with most catches in international cricket: