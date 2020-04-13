Home ENTERTAINMENT Shah Rukh Khan inspires Mumbai Police amidst COVID-19 outbreak
Shah Rukh Khan inspires Mumbai Police amidst COVID-19 outbreak

Shah Rukh Khan inspires Mumbai Police amidst COVID-19 outbreak



While the nation is in a lockdown phase and the citizens are being asked to stay at home, Coronavirus warriors like doctors and policemen are on duty day and night to make sure we are safe and following the rules. And to spread awareness about the same the police department is surely adapting to newer methods to appeal to the masses. 

Mumbai Police recently tweeted a scene from Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen dodging spit-attack by Satish Shah.


In the scene, Shah Rukh Khan is doing stunts to save himself from the germs. Mumbai Police tweeted the video and captioned it, “@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer – Mask Hai Na!”  Check out the tweet below.

