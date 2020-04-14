RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought $9.144 billion in February on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $10.604 billion of the US currency and sold $1.460 billion in the spot market.

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

In January, the RBI had bought $11.486 billion of the US currency and sold $1.22 billion in the spot market.

In 2018-19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

In 2017-18, the RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of February was $2.295 billion, compared to a sale of $1.215 billion in January, the data showed.

