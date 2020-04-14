Home BusinessBusinessBusiness RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn
Business

RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn

by siteadmin
written by siteadmin
RBI remains net purchaser of dollar in February; buys $9.14 bn


In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

RBI (Image: PTI)


The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) continued to be a net purchaser of the US dollar after it bought $9.144 billion in February on a net basis from the spot market, according to the latest data from the RBI. In the reporting month, the RBI had bought $10.604 billion of the US currency and sold $1.460 billion in the spot market.

In February last year, the RBI had net purchased $825 million of the US dollar. It had bought $2.086 billion and sold $1.261 billion of the greenback, the data showed.

In January, the RBI had bought $11.486 billion of the US currency and sold $1.22 billion in the spot market.

In 2018-19, the apex bank was a net seller of dollars, offloading $15.377 billion in the spot market. It had bought $40.804 billion and sold $56.181 billion in the year to March 2019.

In 2017-18, the RBI had net purchased $33.689 billion from the spot market, taking its total dollar purchase to $52.068 billion, and sold only $18.379 billion.

In the forward dollar market, the outstanding sales at the end of February was $2.295 billion, compared to a sale of $1.215 billion in January, the data showed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 13, 2020 10:25 pm





Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

related posts

Trump: It’s my decision when to reopen US...

Communication Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad directs India Post...

US coronavirus outbreak may peak this week, as...

Coronavirus impact| Pharma companies to see earnings growth:...

AIA Engineering share price jumps 17% as work...

Lockdown fallout: ICICIdirect lowers Sensex target for FY22...

Low-risk debt investment options during the COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus pandemic | Bunnies to the rescue as...

Coronavirus pandemic | Top oil producers to meet...

Coronavirus pandemic | Boris Johnson discharged from hospital,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.