Ravindra Jadeja shares a video of himself wielding a sword amid COVID-19 lockdown – CricketTimes.com

Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is famous for his sword-wielding celebrations on the field whenever he achieves a landmark while batting.

But now since he is not playing cricket, thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown, Jadeja decided to show his fans some sword-wielding but this time with the real deal.

Jadeja, on Sunday, posted a video of himself wielding a real sword at his home in Jamnagar.

“A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER. #rajputboy,” Jaddu captioned his post.

A “SWORD” MAY LOOSE IT’S SHINE,BUT WOULD NEVER DISOBEY IT’S MASTER #rajputboy pic.twitter.com/kKyKQ9vSWk — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) April 12, 2020

Cricketers from all over the world are using social media to interact with their fans and urging them to stay indoors as the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide.

The cricketing calendar has been thrown into chaos due to the ongoing crisis. All major international and domestic series were cancelled while the start of lucrative Indian Premier League (IPL), originally scheduled for March 29, was delayed until at least April 15.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected more than 1.8 million people worldwide