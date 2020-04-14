Home ENTERTAINMENT Priyanka Chopra helps students in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms
ENTERTAINMENT

Priyanka Chopra helps students in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms

by siteadmin
written by siteadmin
Priyanka Chopra helps students in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms


Priyanka Chopra is one of the most influential celebrities globally. The actress does not only have a major fan following in India, but in the U.S as well. Priyanka who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas has been doing her bit to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The actress has been sending out messages and recording videos for social media so that she can spread the word among her fans about the need of social distancing during this time. Her latest initiative is about helping student in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms.

She took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen saying, “Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always.” She added, “We are all going to get through this together.” The actress has collaborated with a brand to provide headphones to children in LA who are adapting to the new virtual classrooms. Kudos to you girl!

Priyanka Chopra

Check out the video below…






Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

related posts

Kangana Ranaut bakes delicious cupcakes during quarantine

Best Hollywood films based on agoraphobia

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha feels he is in...

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discharged from the...

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Release in China...

Kartik Aaryan’s new initiative Koki Poochega is grabbing...

Filmfare recommends: Top Bollywood historical films of this...

Shah Rukh Khan inspires Mumbai Police amidst COVID-19...

Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s throwback picture is...

Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyaar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.