Priyanka Chopra helps students in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most influential celebrities globally. The actress does not only have a major fan following in India, but in the U.S as well. Priyanka who is currently in Los Angeles with husband Nick Jonas has been doing her bit to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The actress has been sending out messages and recording videos for social media so that she can spread the word among her fans about the need of social distancing during this time. Her latest initiative is about helping student in Los Angeles to adapt to virtual classrooms.

She took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen saying, “Hi everyone! In this crazy time right now, it is so important for people to come together as a community and help out where they can. Youth empowerment, success in education have been two causes that have been so close to my heart, always.” She added, “We are all going to get through this together.” The actress has collaborated with a brand to provide headphones to children in LA who are adapting to the new virtual classrooms. Kudos to you girl!