Kartik Aaryan’s new initiative Koki Poochega is grabbing all the limelight

Kartik Aaryan, whose #CoronaStopKarona monologue went viral a few weeks back, has come up with another unique idea during the COVID-19 outbreak. He is leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness about the importance of staying at home during these trying times. His latest initiative Koki Poochega will have him interviewing several people who have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 outbreak and a few who came out as survivors after testing positive.

Kartik Aaryan’s ardent fans call him Koki and in this initiative Kartik will be seen talking to doctors, policemen, social workers and people who have stood tall during the outbreak of the coronavirus and a few who have come out after been hit by the virus. He took to social media to announce this news and has also posted the first episode with Sumiti Singh, one of the first-ever Coronavirus survivors in India. We applaud Kartik’s initiative! Check out his post below…

