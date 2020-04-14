Home ENTERTAINMENT Kangana Ranaut bakes delicious cupcakes during quarantine
Kangana Ranaut bakes delicious cupcakes during quarantine

Kangana Ranaut is currently at her Manali residence spending time with her family during the lockdown. The actress has several interesting projects in her kitty but due to the entire film industry coming to a standstill she has a lot of free time in her hands. Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to Twitter earlier today to give a glimpse of what her sister is busy doing during quarantine. Rangoli shared pictures of Kangana baking delicious-looking cupcakes and the in-house chef looked full of joy in the click.

Rangoli captioned the images as, “New baker in town, she has been meaning to learn baking from me but today we did it, she successfully made soft and delicious cupcakes from scratch, we used white butter + home made cheese for icing ….” Well, they look amazing Kangana!

Source link

