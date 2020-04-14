Home Sports Jemimah Rodrigues names the male captain under whom she wants to play – CricketTimes.com
Jemimah Rodrigues names the male captain under whom she wants to play

Amid lockdown, cricketers are shifting their focus on social media platforms to interact with fans and provide updates of the latest happenings in their life. Some have moved towards Twitter while some have organised or participated in live Instagram chat sessions.

Cricketers like Kevin Pietersen, Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal are few names who have shown their different avatar during these sessions. Latest on the list is talented Indian women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues. She recently did a live session on Instagram and talked about various things.

During the live session, one of the fans asked Jemimah to name the male captain under whose captaincy she would like to play. The cricket star took no time to reveal the name of former India men’s cricket team skipper MS Dhoni.

“None other than MS Dhoni. You have grown up watching him and what he did in the World Cups, winning those two World Cups. We have heard so much in interviews, and so many people say that they have never seen a captain like MS Dhoni. So, it’s always like a fantasy that one day I’ll play under him,” said Jemimah.

Ever since her debut in the Indian women team in 2018, Jemimah has been a regular part of the side. In 18 ODIs, she has amassed 372 runs with three fifties. While in 44 T20Is, the middle-order batter has accumulated 930 runs at an average of 26.57 and a strike-rate of 111.24.

