Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 to Release in China once Lockdown is Lifted

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, all industries have faced a major setback as the world has come to a standstill. Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China has affected the entire world. But now the lockdown has ended there and the situation is getting better. According to reports, once the situation returns to normal, the first Bollywood film to be screened in China will be the Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Reliance Entertainment Group CEO Shibashish Sarkar confirmed the news.

Super 30 was based on the life and struggles of Anand Kumar, a mathematician and founder of the Super 30 programme in Patna, India. The film is about his journey, as he guides underprivileged students to clear the IIT entrance examination. Hrithik Roshan played the role of the genius mathematician in the film, directed by Vikas Bahl. The film also featured actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Tripathi.

Super 30 was a success at the box office and earned over Rs 100 crore in India. It was also declared tax-free in some states including Maharashtra and Gujarat.