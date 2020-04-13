Home HEALTH How medtech companies are fighting Covid-19?
How medtech companies are fighting Covid-19?

How medtech companies are fighting Covid-19?


In a public health crisis such as the Covid-19 pandemic, each healthcare vertical is playing a crucial role. Diagnostics companies are racing to test in the most accurate way possible, biotech and pharma companies are moving mountains to quickly develop vaccines and study potential therapies, while digital health companies have stepped up to the plate to provide everything from remote care to virtual clinical trials to providing mental health support. And no words are there to describe the care, dedication and sacrifice of all our healthcare workers.

Like any of the above-mentioned groups, the medtech industry is no stranger to the fight against Covid-19. Here is an infographic encapsulating just some of the efforts that the medtech industry is engaged in:

Photo: sorbetto, Getty Images



