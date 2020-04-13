Harleen Deol reveals her favourite IPL team – CricketTimes.com

With cricketing events not happening across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the cricketers are taking to their respective social media handles to engage with fans in times when they don’t have much else to do.

While former India opening batsman Aakash Chopra, former Australia spinner Brad Hogg and New Zealand fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan have shared their opinions across matters on Twitter, the likes of India limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and former England captain Kevin Pietersen got engaged themselves in live sessions on Instagram.

India Women’s opening batter Harleen Deol recently conducted an “Ask Me Anything” session on her Instagram handle in which she answered numerous questions which came her way. One of the excited fans asked Harleen to name her favourite IPL team.

While Deol took the name of Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers, her answer received acknowledgement from her majority of fans.

Harleen Deol’s numbers on the field

In February 2019, Harleen’s dream of playing for India came true. She was called in as Harmanpreet Kaur’s replacement and donned the blue jersey against England at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. However, that remains to be her only ODI so far. Next month, Harleen also made her debut in the T20I format.

In six T20Is until now, Deol has scored 23 runs and claimed four wickets. She was a part of India’s squad in the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia. To her dismay, Harleen didn’t get a single match to play. Her only T20I this year was in February against the Meg-Lanning side in Melbourne.

Last year, Deol was a part of the Trailblazers in the Women’s T20 Challenge, which took place along with the Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. In two matches, Harleen scored 36 and 43 runs, and also picked up a wicket against the Velocity.