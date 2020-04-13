Govt using telemedicine to reduce doctors’ exposure, Technology News, ETtech

The government is increasingly using telemedicine to curtail contact between doctors on Covid-19 duty and patients to cut exposure, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi director Randeep Guleria said on Sunday.

“For Covid-19 positive patients who are otherwise healthy, we have given a WhatsApp number at AIIMS Jhajjar on which they are being advised,” Guleria told ET. “Patients’ vitals and ECG, X-ray and the ventilator setting are transmitted to the doctor who then advices the workers present at the facility on how to manage the patient without going to the ICU.”

He said there isn’t enough data to prove that the entire country is in Stage 3 of Covid-19 transmission.

Guleria also warned general public against taking hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) without prescription, saying it may cause more harm than good. “General public need to be careful as this has side-effects such as irregular heartbeat, stomach gastroenteritis, toxic liver disease and/or allergic reactions,” Guleria said.

He said a large number of patients, frontline workers and close contacts are being given HCQ “based on expert group and ICMR guidelines that it may be useful for the three categories of people as there is no other treatment available”. But it’s no panacea for Covid-19. “Data from France, China and some other labs is very thin to conclusively prove the efficacy of HCQ,” he said.

Dr Guleria added that in some cases HCQ in combination with Arithomycin or even steroids are being given for serious patients. “In some centres, a coctail of drugs is being given based on limited literature coming out of China and other countries.”

Clinical trials have begun in India to check the efficacy and side effects of HCQ on patients as well as healthcare workers under what is called pharmacovigilance, Guleria said.

The World Health Organisation has also started global clinical trials called SOLIDARITY under which it is testing four drugs: remdesivir; lopinavir/ritonavir; lopinavir/ritonavir with interferon beta-1a; and chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine.

About the dosage of HCQ, the AIIMS doctor said that as a prophylaxis, a person would need total nine (400 mg) HCQ tablets (twice on the first day and then once a week for seven weeks) while close contacts of Covid-19 positive patients would need five tablets (twice a day on Day 1 and then once a week for the next three weeks).

On the speculation that newspapers could be carrier of the virus, Dr Guleria said there is really no evidence to suggest that newspapers are transmitting Covid-19. “If one is really concerned, one can keep the paper in the sun for sometime or clean it with an antiseptic. More importantly if you are touching any surface and not just paper, just wash your hands. The virus can’t reach your respiratory track unless your hands touch your face after touching a contaminated substance. But newspapers are safe. I would encourage everyone to read the newspaper. There is really nothing to worry about it.”