Danish Kaneria reacts after Inzamam recalls the leg-spinner’s failed attempt to dominate Brian Lara – CricketTimes.com

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has been quite active on social media from the past few days. He has been seen criticising Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not supporting him enough during his playing days.

Kaneria is the fourth-highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in Tests, having earned as many as 261 scalps in his career. The Karachi-born has now reacted to Inzamam-ul-Haq’s interview in which the former Pakistan captain revealed how the leggie failed to get the better of West Indies’ legend Brian Lara during a Test match at Multan in 2006.

It was a drawn match in which Pakistan scored 357 in their first innings, and in response, Lara led from the front and smashed 216 to help the Windies post a total of 591 runs.

Inzi recalled that match and said how Lara demolished Kaneria.

“Danish Kaneria bowled a googly, which he [Brain Lara] played back to the bowler while coming out of his crease. At that moment, Danish said ‘well played Brian’, which prompted Lara into saying ‘okay sir’. But the next three balls were all dispatched over the boundary,” said Inzamam while speaking in a YouTube video.

Inzamam further stated that I told Kaneria to provoke Lara to hit more shots so that he could commit a mistake and throw away his wicket, but Lara yet managed to outsmart them and slammed Kaneria.

“I was the captain of the side, so I went over to Danish and told him to tease Lara a bit more. I felt that Lara was angry so we might make him throw away his wicket. I placed the fielders on the boundary line in anticipation of the big shots, but he still managed to outfox us by dispatching Danish to all parts of the ground,” he added.

Now, Kaneria has reacted to the interview and hit back at the PCB by claiming that he has dismissed Lara five times in his career and could have broken many more records if the Pakistan board supported him.

“I have taken @BrianLara’s wicket five times in my career. He was a good cricketer. If PCB had supported me, I would have broken many big records,” tweeted Kaneria.