Dale Steyn picks the five best batsmen he has played against – CricketTimes.com

Dale Steyn picks the five best batsmen he has played against

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the entire world has come on a standstill mode. Almost every sporting event has been stopped. Cricket has also been impacted severely. Lots of bilateral series and tournaments have either been postponed or cancelled.

In the meantime, cricketers are spending time at their homes. Some are following self-isolation while some are enjoying being with family. To pass the free time, they are also heading towards social media platforms to engage with fans and followers.

In the process, veteran South Africa pacer Dale Steyn took to Twitter and ran a Q/A session to interact with his fans and tried to answer many questions.

The Proteas fast bowler has played against one of the best batsmen the cricketing world has ever seen, and a fan asked Steyn to name a few whom he rates really high.

Steyn responded to the question and took names of two Indian batsmen and one each from Australia, West Indies and England.

He started by naming former Australian captain Ricky Ponting and said he was a prime batsman.

Then he went with the genius Indian pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid. Steyn finished by taking names of Caribbean star Chris Gayle and English cricketer Kevin Pietersen.

Another fan asked the mighty African bowler, to name a T20 wicket or a spell that is special to him.

Steyn replied to the query and stated that his spell against West Indies in Port Elizabeth remains his favourite.

Steyn also showed his funny side when he ended up the answer by saying that despite the exceptional performance, his team still lost the game.

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.





