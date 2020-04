At least 10 states in India have already extended the lockdown to April 30 as a precautionary measure to contain Covid-19. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal and Karnataka are the states which have already announced an extension of the lockdown. The Centre, however, is formally expected to extend the nationwide lockdown for at least two more weeks today as PM Modi gears up to address the nation.