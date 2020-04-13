Best Hollywood films based on agoraphobia

Hollywood filmmakers can make a film about anything and everything. Agoraphobia is an anxiety disorder where the person perceives their environment to be unsafe with no easy way to escape. It’s often reduced to the fear of open spaces or the fear of not leaving your house in popular films and fiction. Since we’re all locked down, thanks to coronavirus pandemic, we’re sure to develop mild symptoms of agoraphobia ourselves. Just kidding. Presenting a list of top Hollywood films that are based on this particular disorder.

Pontiac Moon (1994)

Directed by Peter Medak, this adventure film stars Ted Danson as Washington Bellamy, a science teacher in a small town of California, and Mary Steenburgen as his wife Katherine who suffers from agoraphobia. She hasn’t stepped out of her house for seven years, and her husband fears her phobias may prove harmful to their 11-year-old son. He decides to take the boy and his vintage Pontiac the 1,776 miles to Spires of the Moon National Park, which would push the car’s odometer to 238,857 — equaling the distance between the earth and the moon. When Katherine finds out about this trip, she follows them in another car, an Amphicar which can turn into a boat. What follows concerns a series of mad misadventures experienced by the whole family, which helps Katherine finally overcome her phobias.

Copycat (1995)

This taut thriller was directed by Jon Amiel and starred Sigourney Weaver, Holly Hunter and Dermot Mulroney. Psychologist Helen Hudson ( Sigourney Weaver) suffers from agoraphobia after being harmed by a serial killer, but when another killer starts copycat killings, cop MJ Monahan (Holly Hunter) asks her for help. This new killer is a fan of famous serial killers of yore and models his kills on the styles of such kill artists as the Boston Strangler, the Hillside Strangler, Ted Bundy and Son of Sam. A fair bit of the movie is told through the eyes of the maniac. We see him gleefully attacking his victims like any other hobbyist, mesmerised by his calling. He develops a thing for Helen and begins stalking her big time. Helen deduces that he has been following the list of serial killers in the same order as she has been presenting them in her lectures and she tries to work out where and when he will strike next. What follows is a cat and mouse chase between the hunter and the hunted.

Columbus Circle (2012)

Directed by George Gallo, this thriller stars Selma Blair, Giovanni Ribisi, Beau Bridges, Amy Smart, Jason Lee, and Kevin Pollak. Abigail Clayton (Selma Blair) is a rich woman living alone in an apartment situated in the vicinity of Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. She has agoraphobia and her life is thrown upside down when an elderly neighbour is murdered and the police come calling. She has to face people for the first time in over a decade. Things take a darker turn when the apartment opposite her to a couple (Amy Smart and Jason Lee), who fight all the time. At one time, the battered wife comes to her apartment asking for help and she lets her in. But are things truly what they see. It could all be a ruse designed to get her money. The film has a powerful premise and does have its moments that’ll keep you guessing.

Sparrows Dance (2012)

Directed by Noah Buschel, this is a romantic comedy starring Marin Ireland and Paul Sparks and revolves around an actress suffering from agoraphobia who is helped by a plumber to overcome it. Marin Ireland plays a stage actress whose stage fright has blossomed into agoraphobia. She finds herself unable to leave her apartment and her days are spent, exercising and ordering food. Her routine is interrupted by an overflowing toilet. She calls a plumbing agency, who sends Wes (Paul Sparks), a plumber by day and jazz musician by night. It’s a severe problem requiring several visits. Attraction blooms between them and when he asks her out, she invites him in for dinner. Things take a turn when he asks her to attend his opening night performance. Does she love him enough to overcome her fears?

Intruders (2015)

Directed by Adam Schindler, this horror film stars Beth Riesgraf, Rory Culkin, Martin Starr, and Jack Kesy. Anna, who suffers from agoraphobia lives with her brother who is suffering from cancer. Her only point of contact to the outside world is the delivery boy who regularly delivers their food. She’s rich and after her brother’s death, three intruders break into the house to rob her. They’re amused when they learn of her condition and consider it an easy job. But she won’t tell her where the money is and defends herself vigorously, turning the tables on the criminals, who are soon fighting for their lives. This layered film feels like a regular thriller at first but wait for the horror elements to kick in and you’ll be in for a scary ride.