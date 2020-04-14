Arjun Tendulkar names his favourite women’s cricketer – CricketTimes.com

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone to stay at home in order to contain the deadly virus and sportspersons are no exception. While cricketers have quarantined themselves, they are taking this off-time to interact with their fans on social media. Indian cricketers are involved in Q/A sessions on Twitter and live sessions on Instagram.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting legend, is also doing the same during his stay at home in Mumbai. He is with his family at the moment and like many others missing cricket the most. On Saturday, Arjun decided to use the ‘Ask Me Anything’ feature on Instagram and answered quite a few interesting questions which came his way.

During the interaction, one of the followers asked Jr. Tendulkar to name his favourite women’s cricketer. He named England women cricket team’s opener Danielle Wyatt for the same.

Arjun and Wyatt are very good friends as they keep commenting on each other’s posts time and again.

Tendulkar has been delivering at the domestic level

Arjun has been grabbing the headlines with his performances at the domestic level. The fast bowling all-rounder was also set to feature in the 2018 U-19 World Cup. But, due to his age, he was ineligible to play in the marquee event.

The Mumbaikar in 2019 helped his side thrash Gujarat in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He scalped five wickets and registered figures of 5/30 to propel Mumbai to victory. Tendulkar also stood out in the game against Assam by taking three wickets while conceding only 14 runs. Considering his performances, he is anticipated to don the national jersey shortly if he keeps delivering consistently.