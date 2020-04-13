AB de Villiers afraid to create false hopes of participation in T20 World Cup – CricketTimes.com

The world, as we know of, has turned on its head due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virus has disrupted scheduling of the sporting world and the ripples of which is going to affect the 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia.

Many veterans of the game were slated to feature in what possibly would be their last world cup in their glittering careers, namely, AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

However, De Villiers doesn’t want to create any false hopes regarding his possible participation in the tournament.

“I can’t see six months into the future. If the tournament is postponed to next year, a whole lot of things will change. At the moment I feel available, but at the same time I don’t know how my body will see it and if I will be healthy at that time,” AB was quoted as saying in Afrikaans daily, ‘Rapport’.

Earlier, De Villiers and head coach Mark Boucher were on the same page for the possibility of the former’s return in the multilateral tournament.

“I might get to a point where I have to tell ‘Bouch’ (coach Mark Boucher) I was interested, I would like to play a role, but I’m not going to be able to play myself. I’m afraid of such a commitment and creating false hope,” added the Protean.

Also, during last year’s ODI World Cup, claims had been made that De Villiers offered his availability in the 11th hour of the tournament.

Moreover, after the conclusion of the tournament where South Africa were the first major team to be knocked out, De Villiers refuted the claims through a scathing post on social media.

“They should choose me because I’m really better than the guy next to me. I’ve never been the type of person who felt I should get just what I wanted,” concluded AB de Villiers.

After IPL 2018, the Protean call it quits from international cricket citing fatigue and workload issues.