Shane Watson comes up with a heartwarming reply after a fan tries to mock him – CricketTimes.com

The Coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world on a standstill. Almost every sporting event has been cancelled, including series and tournaments of cricket. Sportspersons from around the globe are currently staying at their homes since many countries have imposed lockdown in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

In the meantime, various cricketers are heading towards social media platforms to interact with fans and followers. Big names like Kevin Pietersen, Virat Kohli, Shane Warne have participated in Instagram live chat sessions to engage with fans. The new member on the list in former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson.

The Queensland cricketer, who also plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), recently took part in an Instagram live chat session set up by his IPL franchise, where he revealed so many things related to his life.

Apart from getting involved with CSK in a live chat, Watson also launched a website named T20 stars which include blogs, vlogs and podcast interviews. The 38-year-old introduced it to his fans and followers on Twitter and requested them to visit the website.

“Thinking of you all during these challenging times. One thing I have found during isolation is that there is a lot more downtime to work on things you love. I hope you enjoy what I have put together,” tweeted Watson.

Many fans responded positively and wished the Australian all the best for the new project. However, there was one who went on to take a sly dig at Watson’s batting technique. The Ipswich-born, during his playing days, got out lbw way too often. The bowlers always used to target the stumps whenever Watson was on strike.

“And he’s out. LBW,” the fan replied.

Watson, instead of lashing out at the fan, responded with a polite gesture and hoped for the safety and well being of the fan amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Hey, Tom. Thanks so much for your great feedback mate. I hope you are staying safe,” tweeted Watson.