C-CAMP picks 13 ideas to tackle the Covid-19 epidemic, Technology News, ETtech

A special accelerator focused on Covid-19 has identified 13 innovations, including assisted respiratory devices, air and surface sanitising technologies and a cold-chain viral swab sample transport that could be deployed to tackle the epidemic.

The accelerator, set up jointly by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), United Nations Health Innovation Exchange and startup incubator Social Alpha, is aimed at finding local innovations for the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The identified innovations include assisted respiratory devices by Biodesign Innovation Labs and Aerobiosys Innovations; and remote vital parameter monitoring systems from MedIoTek Heath Systems, Cardiac Design Labs, Nemocare and Dozee, besides air and surface sanitising technologies from LeafBox Technologies, Biomoneta and Clensta.

With an acceleration in the number of Covid-19 cases in India, the likelihood of hospitals and ICUs becoming severely congested is very high. Exposure rates among healthcare professionals are also high and resources are quickly running short. Remote monitoring with a unified central platform could be a potential gamechanger in such scenarios, especially in isolation wards and quarantine facilities, C-CAMP said in a statement.

The accelerator has also identified Blackfrog Technologies and Tessol-Thermal Energy Service Solutions in cold-chain viral swab sample transport for better diagnostics in remote locations, and Omicsgen Life Sciences and OMG Innovations under preventive interventions that are certified by the Ministry of Ayush.

“A few key players from industry are in constant touch with C-CAMP to support Covid-19 innovations. CIDA (Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator) is a step in that direction to help with immediate deployment of solutions wherever we can,” C-CAMP CEO Taslimarif Saiyed had said in a previous statement.