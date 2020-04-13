Arjun Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor’s throwback picture is unmissable

Looks like Siblings Day made our celebrities dig into their galleries to put out some great throwback pictures. Arjun Kapoor was one of them. On Siblings Day, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share an unseen picture of himself. He is seen posing with his uncle Sandeep Marwah and younger brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. The actor captioned the picture as, “Size does matter #dogtagdays.” Check out the click here.



On the work front, Arjun Kapoor’s next is Sandeep Pinky Faraar with Parineeti Chopra. Post the lockdown, a new release date will be announced of this Dibakar Banerjee directorial.