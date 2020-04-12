Yuzvendra Chahal tells actress Zaara Yesmin – CricketTimes.com

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is doing all sorts of activities to pass his time amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The recent few days have seen Yuzi participating in an Instagram Live chat with vice-captain Rohit Sharma, making hilarious TikTok videos and also commenting on every social media activity by his teammates.

It would not be wrong to say that the lockdown phase has made Chahal a bit ‘hysterical’ and it’s the main reason why he will stop coming back to his home once the lockdown is over.

On Saturday, Chahal had an Instagram live chat with actress Zara Yesmin. During the interaction, the leggie revealed about many things. Chahal even told Zara that he can surprise everyone by getting married. However, there was no word about when and whom he will be marrying. The 29-year-old also didn’t disclose whether he is in a relationship with anyone or not.

The cricketers, who would have been playing in the 13th season of IPL had it not been for the unprecedented global health crisis, are instead confined to their homes for more than a fortnight. Yuzi, who plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL, is ready to stay away from his home for the next three years once the current situation improves and normalcy returns.

“I will get lock-downed from my home, I will not come back to my home. I can’t take this anymore, can’t stay at home for longer now. These days of staying at home will suffice for the next three years now. I will live in a nearby hotel but will not stay at home, that’s it for me now, can’t bear any more lockdown days,” Chahal told Yesmin.