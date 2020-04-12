Top 5 batsmen with most runs in international cricket since January 2017 – CricketTimes.com

International cricket has witnessed many top of the line batsmen in the history of the game. Ever since the phenomenal sport started, the cricketing world has seen one of the best breathtaking talents. Some batsmen belonging to different teams have outstripped the rest when it comes to run-scoring ability.

The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, and Kumar Sangakkara are a few standout names who have been pre-eminent with their performances. However, when it comes to modern-day cricket, then the picture is obviously a bit different and the data of which has been shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and shared the list of top five players who have accumulated most international runs in the last three years.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and destructive opener Rohit Sharma are among the top five batsmen with most international runs to their name since January 2017. While Kohli as usual tops the list with a total of 8,465 runs at a fantastic average of 63.17, Rohit sits just behind him with 6350 runs at an impressive average of 54.27.

England’s Joe Root follows the Indian pair at number three place with as many as 6203 runs in his account since January 2017 at a decent average of 48.08.

The young talent from Pakistan, Babar Azam, who is rolling the charts in every format, is at the fourth spot with 5387 international runs. The right-handed batsman scored these runs at an outstanding average of 51.30.

New Zealand veteran Ross Taylor closes the top-5 charts with as many as 4801 runs to his name in international cricket since January 2017.

Currently, all the cricket events have either been cancelled or postponed due to deadly Coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The biggest cricket carnival, Indian Premier League (IPL) was supposed to kick-off from March 29, but BCCI was forced to postpone the 13th edition till mid-April as the country is facing a lockdown in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.