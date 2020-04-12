Home ENTERTAINMENT SS Rajamouli reveals why he was keen on casting Alia Bhatt in RRR
SS Rajamouli reveals why he was keen on casting Alia Bhatt in RRR

Celebrated director from down South, SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR has been in the news since its inception. The film has many big names working in it. From NTR Jr, Ramcharan Teja, Ajay Devgn to Alia Bhatt, will be seen in this project. SS Rajamouli got candid recently about why he thought Alia would be the right choice for the film. He said that it is not a love triangle and therefore one cannot say that Alia has been casted opposite Ramcharan or NTR Jr but the actress had the perfect level of innocence and vulnerability which he was looking for in that part. He further added that the actress was supposed to shoot for her parts in April itself, however, due to the outbreak of the coronavirus the dates and the shooting schedule will have to be reworked.

 The director even said that he was looking for an actress who could stand her ground between NTR Jr and Ramcharan and therefore Alia was a perfect choice. We are excited to watch this mega-budget film, what about you?

