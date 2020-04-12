Shoaib Akhtar trolled for cycling in Islamabad amid lockdown – CricketTimes.com

Former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar was known for his extreme pace and brutal bowling. He was considered as one of the most dangerous bowlers the cricketing world has ever seen. His ability of bowling at 150kmph was undoubtedly a treat to watch.

Apart from fiery bowling, Akhtar is also famous for his fitness. He often advises people on social media platforms to remain fit and healthy. The Rawalpindi express cites his own example and says he was able to bowl fast deliveries consistently because of his fitness.

However, now his passion for fitness has resulted in trolling on social media. Akhtar faced criticism on Instagram after he shared a video of him cycling on the streets of Islamabad.

Just like the rest of the world, Pakistan is also facing lockdown due to an outbreak of deadly Coronavirus which has been declared as a pandemic by WHO. Amid lockdown, authorities have asked people to remain at their homes and maintain social distancing.

It was even more surprising for his fans as Akhtar has himself requested people of Pakistan to follow lockdown and stay at homes.

The 44-year-old posted a video of himself riding a bicycle and captioned it: “Cycling in my beautiful city. Lovely weather. Empty roads. Best work out. #islamabad #pakistan“

Fans were clearly not impressed with the tactic of Akhtar, and they criticised their role model for breaching the lockdown rules. One fan wrote “Shoaib bhai you should follow the lockdown. If you would not follow it, why would anyone even follow it.”

Another follower wrote, “Shoaib bhai bahar mat niklo corona hai.”

A fan cautioned the former paceman and said: “Khayal karo bhai video k chakkar me Kuchh Aur na ho jae.”

Another fan asked Akhtar, where was his mask: “Where is your mask …sir …”

As per the Health Ministry of Pakistan, more than 5000 Corona cases have been found in the nation with 1000 have been recovered, while 86 people have lost their lives. In the last 24 hours, 14 people have died due to COVID-19 in Pakistan. As per the data, 61,801 tests had been conducted, including 2,805 in the previous day.

Speaking about global figures, then the novel Coronavirus that originated in China in December has killed 108,862 people and infected over 1.7 million people across the world.