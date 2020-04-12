Shikhar Dhawan reveals his childhood cricket heroes, favourite movies and actors – CricketTimes.com

As all the sporting activities are suspended across the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the sportspersons are enjoying this forced break with their family members.

While they are home, some of them are entertaining their fans with Q/A sessions on social media. The Indian cricket team’s star batsman Shikhar Dhawan was one of them as he answered to his fans’ queries on Instagram.

“Can’t we give 21 days of our life to help the country”, Dhawan urges people to embrace lockdown.

One of the fans asked him to reveal his childhood hero from cricket. In reply, Dhawan did not name one but named four legendary cricketers. He revealed that Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, Matthew Hayden and Andy Flower were his childhood heroes.

Dhawan last played for India against Australia during the three-match ODI series in January. He scored 74 and 96 runs in the first two games but was then ruled out of the third ODI and New Zealand tour due to injury.

Dhawan was selected for South Africa ODIs but the home series was called off due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

He is spending the nationwide-lockdown with his family, watching movies and training. When asked to name his favourite movies, the Delhi-born replied, “There are a lot.. ye screen kam pad jayegi sab likha toh (will run out of space if I start mentioning all of them).”

Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan are some of Dhawan’s favourite actors.

The explosive batsman further revealed that his favourite cricketing shots are cut, cover drive and pull.