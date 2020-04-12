Home ENTERTAINMENT Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya
Salman Khan recreates a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya

Salman Khan is one of the most influential superstars of Bollywood. The actor enjoys a massive fan following which is only growing with each passing year. Currently, during the Coronavirus outbreak, the actor is at his Panvel Farmhouse where he got stuck due to the lockdown in the nation. He has been making sure that through his social media he keeps his fans updated about what he is upto during quarantine. Whether it is spreading awareness about social distancing or giving a glimpse of the activities he is doing during quarantine, the actor’s social media is closely followed by his fans to know how the superstar is spending his time.

 Today, Salman took to Instagram to post a video of a then and now situation. The video has a scene from Maine Pyaar Kiya where he is seen kissing the lipstick stains of his lover, however, when the now part comes, he is seen cleaning it with a sanitizer pressing the importance of social distancing even from your partner during the lockdown. 

Well, the megastar even wished his fans a happy Easter in the caption of this hilarious video. Check it out below. 






