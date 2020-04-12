Home ENTERTAINMENT Photos of how the Kapoors and Pataudis celebrated Easter
ENTERTAINMENT

Photos of how the Kapoors and Pataudis celebrated Easter

Photos of how the Kapoors and Pataudis celebrated Easter


Today is Easter and unlike every year when the Kapoors come together to celebrate the occasion, this year they were seen maintaining social distance and celebrated at their own homes. Kareena Kapoor Khan gave a glimpse of her Easter bunnies Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan this morning on social media showing how the father-son duo is spending time on Easter Sunday. Karisma Kapoor too took to Instagram to share pictures of herself all dressed up on Easter but mentioned in her caption that she will be staying at home this year and will celebrate in a new way.

 Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s little one Inaya Kemmu was seen in an adorable picture posted by Soha giving a perfect insight into their Easter celebration. Well, looks like the Kapoors and Pataudis made sure they did as much as they could to celebrate Easter. 

Check out all the posts below…








