Nasser Hussain rates MS Dhoni as ‘once in a generation cricketer’ – CricketTimes.com

Former England captain and current cricket commentator Nasser Hussian is regarded as one of the most respected voices in world cricket. His opinions and analysis on any game or a player get highly rated by fans across the world. Naseer often spreads wisdom of the beautiful game in the most elegant way possible.

On so many occasions, Naseer’s point of views has been taken seriously by cricket followers. From the likes of Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli, the former English cricketer has dropped his thoughts on various Indian cricketers. Now, his latest viewpoint is on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Naseer has said that one should not push Dhoni for retirement. He rated MSD as a once-in-a-generation cricketer. The 52-year-old stated that once Dhoni is gone, he won’t come back.

“Once Dhoni is gone, there is no getting him back. There are some legends of the game, appreciating while around because they are once-in-a-generation cricketer and don’t push him into retirement too early. Only Dhoni knows his mental state, and in the end, the selectors select and players turn up when asked to,” Naseer told StarSports on the show ‘Cricket Connected’.

Dhoni last donned the Indian jersey in the 2019 WC semi-final against New Zealand at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in England. Since then he hasn’t played any competitive game. Naseer expressed that Dhoni still has some cricket left in him.

“Is MS Dhoni still good enough to get in the Indian side? It is as simple as that. That should apply for anyone across the board. What I have seen of Dhoni, I still think MS Dhoni has a huge amount to offer for Indian cricket,” added the Chennai-born.

Naseer went on to say that Dhoni has committed some errors in his career. He cited the example of India’s game against England in last year’s WC and said Dhoni blocked too many deliveries. However, Naseer opined that in general, Dhoni had been an excellent talent.

“Yes, it’s been one or two occasions where he (MSD) got it wrong in run chases, there was a World Cup game in England where he sort of blocked at the end for some unknown reason, but in general MS Dhoni is still a really good talent and be careful what you wish for,” Naseer concluded.

