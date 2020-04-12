Home Latest NewsLatest News Kashmir: Retired army jawan shot at by militants, in critical condition
Unidentified gunmen fired upon a retired territorial army jawan Abdul Hameed in Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday.

Security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants. (File photo)

A retired Army jawan was shot at by militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Sunday. Unidentified gunmen fired upon a person identified as Abdul Hameed in Redwani area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

The victim has been identified as a retired jawan of the territorial army. The militants shot at Abdul Hameed near his house at Bachroo in Kulgam district, a police official said.

Hameed was rushed to the nearest hospital in a critical condition. He suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to Primary Health Centre (PHC) Qaimoh for treatment from where he was referred to Anantnag in critical condition.

Security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the whole area to nab the assailants.

The attack comes days after the Army and the CAPF conducted an encounter operation at Nandimarg in Kulgam. After an initial exchange of fire, the militants fled from the spot.

