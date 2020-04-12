How Covid-19 has affected India’s mental healthcare support system, Technology News, ETtech

Two weeks ago, Sascha Kirpalani, a Mumbai-based psychotherapist, had to counsel herself after she found out that her younger sister, away in London for higher studies, had tested positive for Covid-19. Her mother was drowning in guilt for not pushing her younger daughter strongly enough to come back home before the virus spread. And Kirpalani blamed herself for not backing her mother’s decision.

“It was an anxiety-provoking time for all of us,” says the 27-year-old. As Kirpalani helped her clients navigate emotions around their job insecurity, obsessive compulsive disorder and uncertainties in the wake of the pandemic outbreak, she also helped her mother and herself overcome their guilt.

This is perhaps the most obvious and immediate effect quarantine life has had on the mental healthcare support system — the congruence of fears between a client and their counsellor. Everyone’s routine has been thrown out of whack, making them lose the semblance of control over their lives. And everyone is afraid of death now, either their own or that of the people they love. Whenever a society is hit by a crisis of the magnitude of the novel coronavirus, it legitimises anxiety to a certain extent.



What sets the current crisis apart, says Alok Sarin, a Delhi-based psychiatrist, is that “it blurs the boundary between people with mental health issues and the so-called normal people.” It also prepares the mental healthcare community for a new set of challenges. When the lockdown was announced, most people rushed to stock up on essential things. Once that need was taken care of, the need to tackle their anxieties surfaced, says Mumbai-based clinical psychotherapist Azhar Hakim.

“Everyone went into survival mode during this period.” Now, Hakim is busier than usual as he does online counselling for clients, who include prominent names from the business community as well as teenagers mulling over the status of their foreign school admissions.

Online counselling is another disconcerting outcome of the lockdown life for patients. Two of Hakim’s clients are not comfortable with the audio-video format. “I am concerned about them because they were in a good place to move to the next level. But they have discontinued the sessions now,” says the 53-year-old.

Nupur Paiva, a Delhi-based child and adolescent psychotherapist, is struggling with the switch herself. “It is hard to maintain a relationship with your client via online communication,” says the 41-year-old, who also works with a lot of kids under 15. “Children resist online counselling because they have a difficult relationship with their parents. With the lockdown, they lose the symbolic separation that provided them with a chance to seek therapy outside home.” This also applies to adults, especially those residing in Mumbai’s characteristic matchbox apartments that deprive people of personal space.

For Manoj Sharma, a clinical psychologist at NIMHANS Bengaluru, online counselling goes against the essence of the objective at the institute’s SHUT clinic (Service for Healthy Use of Technology), which is to take their patients off their screen addiction. “It is ironic telling them to do a digital detox via the digital medium,” says the 44-year-old coordinator of SHUT clinic, adding that the team’s screen time has gone up.



Nevertheless, online communities — such as those for Alcoholics Anonymous — give some solace to people. Psychologists are more concerned about those grappling with substance abuse as rehabilitation centres are not accessible now. The situation is tougher still for children who are either mute spectators or directly subjected to domestic violence. “Even loud sounds scare them. For a lot of kids, a lockdown means dysfunctional relationships in their family are staring at them,” says Paiva.

Even a harsh commentary on productivity can be counter-productive during these times, says Kirpalani. “I saw a Facebook post saying if you haven’t picked up a hobby or gotten your life together in this period, then what you lack is discipline and not time.” Kirpalani tells her clients to go easy on themselves.

Even therapists can exercise that option in these times, says Mamta Shah, a psychoanalytical psychotherapist from Ahmedabad, “by going easy on clients who cancel last minute, or by being lenient in charging cancellation fee for missed sessions.” As the going gets tougher, everyone will need to hold onto a silver lining to maintain sanity, she adds.

When all this is over, mental healthcare professionals are also likely to see two kinds of people, says Shah: “Those who are compassionate and grateful, and those who are angry, aggressive and irritable.”

For Kirpalani’s sister, now on the path to recovery, the former kind dominates the latter so far. “My sister was in her college dorm when she fell sick. Her friend of six months, who hailed from New York, took it upon herself to bring her meals from time to time. Her mother was in constant touch with mine, sharing her anxieties but proud of her daughter for helping a friend out. There is so much to be grateful for even in these unprecedented times.”

A list of mental health helpline numbers from across the country compiled by NGO Sangath is available at http://itsoktotalk.in/find-help/