Exclusive: Sooraj Pancholi on how to remain calm during quarantine
Exclusive: Sooraj Pancholi on how to remain calm during quarantine

How do you spend your day especially in this quarantine period?

I am with my family so getting good time to spend with them. Being at home, watching movies, having good homemade foods and spending time with my dog… that’s what I do.

 How are you staying positive in this difficult hour with so much negativity happening around the World?

To be honest, it is very scary, especially, when you see that people are not listening to what the government is saying and not following the right orders by the government. I try to be positive as much as I can. But when I see reports about people gathering in big groups and not listening in, fighting against the cops. It’s very disheartening. Also scary at the same time.

What are some of your tips to stay positive during the lockdown?

Exercises is a must to keep the mind calm. Just takeout one hour a day. Meditate or do some yoga. If you have a small space you can do free hand work out. Just to like sweat it out a bit. Training and working out is really releases a lot of stress. Spend good time with your family, do something productive at home, if someone is not good cook, then its right time to learn.

What are you enjoying the most about this quarantine period ?

I am enjoying the peace ness, no honking, no pollution, breathing fresh air, I can see lot of birds in sky now. I go up to my roof top and I can see the stars also, before I could not.

What’s one thing you’re learnt or mastered to cook?

I usually prepare my own meal anyway for my diet. Usually, I cook grilled food.

What’s the one dish you are missing the most right now?

Salad and pizza, burgers from outside.

If you were locked up with exactly 5 films that you have to rewatch during the lockdown, which ones would you pick?

Dangal, K3G again, Bohemian Rhapsody, my mom’s (Zareena Wahab)  Chitchor (1976) and my dad’s (Aditya Pancholi) Saathi(1991).

What are you missing the most during social distancing?

My friends of course. None of us have seen each other from a long time. Luckily we have video calling, but it’s still not the same as meeting your friends in personal.

The first person you’ll meet when the lockdown is over and why?

My trainer for sure. Because I want to start training.

What have you learnt from this critical period?

No matter how much you plan your future, you work towards thing, nothing can compare to nature.

