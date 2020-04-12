Cases Registered Against Two Facebook Users For Posting ‘Sensitive Remarks’ in J&K’s Kishtwar

New Delhi: Two Facebook users were booked for posting “sensitive remarks” on the social media site having potential to disturb peace and order in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

The separate cases were registered against Kehem Raj of Atholi-Padder and Wasil Doolwal of Kishtwar town for uploading objectionable posts on their social media accounts, which have tendency to promote enmity and hatred between different religious communities and groups, a police official said.

He said the cases were registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act on Saturday after police took note of the “mischievous activity” of some persons on Facebook.

Further investigation of both the cases is going on, the official said.

He warned social media users of stringent action under law for posting or liking any content which may create communal strife in the district.

