Suresh Raina thanks wife Priyanka for helping him in haircut during lockdown – CricketTimes.com

The coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has seen the world come to a standstill and the majority of nations are under lockdown as they look to battle the deadly pandemic. This has seen sportspersons also spending quality time at home and making the most of it. And, on Saturday (April 11), India star batsman Suresh Raina took a bold step and cut his hair by himself.

Taking to Twitter, Suresh shared a picture of his new hairstyle and also thanked wife Priyanka for helping him.

“I could not wait any longer. Thanks for helping me @_PriyankaCRaina #haircut #doityourself,” the southpaw captioned his post.

Earlier, Team India captain Virat Kohli’s wife Anushka Sharma also turned into a hairstylist and dished out a terrific haircut for her husband.

Suresh Raina also pledged to donate Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and Rs 21 to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund to aid the fight against Covid19.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 7,447, including 6565 active cases. So far, 642 patients have either been cured or discharged while 239 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Ministry of Health.