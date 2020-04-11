StartUPDATES: New developments from healthcare startups

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs), are now permitted to contract with local healthcare systems to provide hospital services to both Covid-19 and non-Covid-19 patients. These 5,000 centers around the country are already equipped with medical-grade ventilation, state-of-the-art equipment, capable medical staff, and some of the necessary hospital beds.

ASCs are a glimmer of hope for hospitals with beds lining their corridors, and a worthy, viable alternative for ASC owners and operators to avoid pausing operations. Most ASCs are completely closed or underutilized due to the mandatory pause on all elective surgeries as announced by the CDC, so why not tweak the real estate that most closely resembles hospital space into actual, usable hospital space?

HealCo’s mission to bring providers to communities that need them most has never rang more true. As the Airbnb for medical office and surgery center space, we’re committed to retooling Ambulatory Surgery Centers into COVID-19- specific hospital spaces. HealCo is a multi-sided marketplace that matches doctors and surgeons with people eager to help.

If you have an available space, equipment, supplies, or services for doctors to deliver care expeditiously, please get in touch here. Let’s get through this together.

Digital health startups raised a total of $3.1 billion in funding during the first quarter of 2020, according to a report released Monday by Rock Health. the majority of startups that raised funding focused on healthcare providers as their buyer or end user. Given the amount of financial strain hospitals face from the Covid-19 pandemic, health systems may become more difficult to sell to in the future. Click here to read more.

PatientWing, which connects patients with clinical trials, has launched covid19studies.org to increase enrollment in Covid-19 clinical trials. Click here to read more.

MedCity has launched a Virtual Events section to help companies use our platform to promote webcasts, online workshops and other events. For more information, click here.

