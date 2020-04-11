Home Latest NewsLatest News PM spoke about extending lockdown till April 30, West Bengal also on same page: CM Mamata
Latest News

PM spoke about extending lockdown till April 30, West Bengal also on same page: CM Mamata

by siteadmin
written by siteadmin
PM spoke about extending lockdown till April 30, West Bengal also on same page: CM Mamata


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till April 30, as the next two weeks are going to be “crucial and critical” in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken about extending the nationwide lockdown till April 30, as the next two weeks are going to be “crucial and critical” in battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

Banerjee said West Bengal, too, is in favour of continuing the restrictions till the end of April.

“The PM, during the video-conference with chief ministers, said the lockdown will be extended till April 30. We are also on the same page with the Centre. The PM also said the next two weeks are going to be very crucial and critical. We all have to be more careful and stay indoors,” she told reporters.

Banerjee said she requested the central government to ensure strict vigil in the border areas, so that no one is able to sneak in during this period.

“We have sought a financial package from the PM to tackle the outbreak in the state… We asked the Centre to announce a Rs 10 lakh crore package for the states,” she said.

For sports news, updates, live scores and cricket fixtures, log on to indiatoday.in/sports. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for Sports news, scores and updates.
Get real-time alerts and all the news on your phone with the all-new India Today app. Download from

  • Andriod App
  • IOS App





Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

related posts

PM, CMs discuss extending coronavirus lockdown, new measures...

Will not return back to my home once...

Donald Trump announces visa sanctions on countries refusing...

Coronavirus in India: Full list of 30 Covid-19...

Coronavirus in India: Maharashtra cop who held 21...

Coronavirus: PM Modi likely to take call on...

Tennis at home: Novak Djokovic responds to Andy...

India Today E-Conclave Corona Series: Why your children...

Lawn mowing: Sakshi shares first glimpse of MS...

Coronavirus outbreak: Being Maharashtra CM becomes fresh headache...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.