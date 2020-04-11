PCB Chief Ehsan Mani has his say on future of Asia Cup 2020 – CricketTimes.com

Along with several bilateral as well as multilateral affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the conduct of Asia Cup 2020 remains uncertain, according to Pakistan Cricket Board chief Ehsan Mani.

The tournament was scheduled to be played in September this year, building up to the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

“There’s uncertainty over the Asia Cup. Nothing has been decided yet. The whole world is in an uncertain state,” Ehsaan Mani told The Telegraph.

Asia Cup 2020 was slated to be hosted in Pakistan, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly denied touring the country, citing security concerns of its players. However, Ganguly had no problems with Pakistan hosting the tournament provided it was played on neutral grounds.

As a result, the tournament was pushed to the neutral venues of UAE, which also hosted the 2018 edition.

“You don’t know what it will be like in September. Don’t get me wrong, but it will depend on several factors,” further affirmed the PCB Chairman. “Mere speculation won’t help. Maybe the situation will be clearer in a month,” concluded Mani.

Additionally, there have been speculations regarding the proposed window for the 2020 edition of India Premier League (IPL).

Many have claimed that the cash-rich league will be pushed in between the window for ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which in turn will be hosted next year in 2021.

However, the CEO of T20 World Cup organizing committee, Nick Hockley, remains optimistic about the possibility of the marquee event in the month of October-November.

“We’re wanting to give ourselves the best possible chance of going ahead as planned, so there’s no imminent or quick decision,” Hockley told cricket.com.au.