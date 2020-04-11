Home Lifestyle Pan Asian Food Experience at Sriracha | Stylish By Nature By Shalini Chopra | India Fashion Style Blog | Beauty | Travel | Food
Hi Friends,

In mood for some Pan Asian Cuisine, Head to 

Sriracha at Indiranagar, Bangalore

Khmer BBQ

Our Last visit to Sriracha we tried Khmer BBQ, which was an extraordinary experience.

Khmer BBQ is Traditional Cambodian Way To Barbeque Meats And Vegetables. The Round Metal Grill Is Placed On A Live Charcoal “Phnom plung” and outside is filled with soup 🍲

 
Grills are done on Dome in the center of Khmer BBQ.
Stock is filled outside the Grilling Dome, along with vegetables and noodles.
Served along Jasmine Rice.

Other Menu options which we loved

Pandan Leaf Wrapped Cottage Cheese – one of the best Cottage cheese I have had in Bangalore


Fresh Spring Rolls


Charcoal Seafood Dumplings 🥟 (Must Try)


Fresh Turmeric & Red Chili King Prawns 🦐 .


Tamarind & Lemon Grass Chicken 🐔 .


Pork Belly 🥩 


Amok Trey – Traditional Cambodian Fish Dish, with Thick coconut Milk. Served with Jasmine Rice (Must try)

 Drinks?? do try their Old Fashioned Whiskey (You will love it) 🥃 

Desserts

Till next time….Keep it STYLISH By Nature !! 

Join Me on

 


