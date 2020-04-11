Home ENTERTAINMENT Manoj Bajpayee and his family stranded in Uttarakhand because of the lockdown
Manoj Bajpayee and his family stranded in Uttarakhand because of the lockdown

While all the Bollywood celebrities are having a tough time being locked up inside their homes due to the lockdown, Manoj Baypayee has the other way round. He is locked out of the comforts of his home in a faraway land.

  

 Bajpayee was shooting a film in Uttarakhand when the lockdown was announced. Before he could catch a flight back home to Mumbai, all means of transportation were seized, leaving the actor stranded in a distant outskirt of Uttarakhand where there is no television or proper mobile network.

 


A source close to Manoj informs, “He was shooting for a film with Deepak Dobriyal in the wilderness when disaster struck after just 4 days of shooting. Manoj has no means of returning to Mumbai. He’s been stuck in Uttarkhand for over three weeks now. Unless the lockdown is lifted there is nothing he can do. Luckily he has his wife Shabana and daughter with him. So they are all entertained. While Deepak Dobriyal who was shooting with Manoj in Uttarakhand is alone. His wife and children are in Mumbai.”  Affirming the same Manoj’s text message from Uttarakhand read, “All of us are here, safe. Take care and stay safe.”

 

We hope Manoj Bajpayee and his family stay safe and return to the comforts of their home, soon.

 

