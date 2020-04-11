Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are upto during home-quarantine

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are two sisters we just can’t get enough of. Be it their sartorial experiments or simply how they spend their time together at home, Janhvi and Khushi always surprise us with some new way to goof around.









Only two days ago, Janhvi posted a video of Khushi biting her arm so that she doesn’t walk away and spends more time with her. Now, the sisters are busy playing dress up at home. Janhvi shared the cutest video yet again. In this video, we see Khushi doing Janhvi’s hair while the elder sister munches and enjoys the makeover. Khushi is unaware that Janhvi is documenting the process. That’s why it’s the cutest video you’ll watch today.









Take a look.













