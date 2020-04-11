Home ENTERTAINMENT Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are upto during home-quarantine
ENTERTAINMENT

Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are upto during home-quarantine

by siteadmin
written by siteadmin
Here’s what Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are upto during home-quarantine


Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are two sisters we just can’t get enough of. Be it their sartorial experiments or simply how they spend their time together at home, Janhvi and Khushi always surprise us with some new way to goof around. 



Only two days ago, Janhvi posted a video of Khushi biting her arm so that she doesn’t walk away and spends more time with her. Now, the sisters are busy playing dress up at home. Janhvi shared the cutest video yet again. In this video, we see Khushi doing Janhvi’s hair while the elder sister munches and enjoys the makeover. Khushi is unaware that Janhvi is documenting the process. That’s why it’s the cutest video you’ll watch today. 


Janhvi Kapoor


Take a look. 





Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

related posts

Fans are convinced Selena Gomez’s song Souvenir is...

Just pictures of Janhvi Kapoor rocking some stunning...

Best Hollywood psychological thrillers of the last decade

Video: Katrina Kaif gets cooking with sister Isabelle...

Akshay Kumar donates Rs 3 crores to the...

Video: Here’s what Salman Khan is up to...

Ayushmann Khurrana and Mrunal Thakur to work together?

Exclusive: Radhika Madan on quarantine, upcoming projects and...

Hilarious! You cannot miss this video of Karan...

Raveena Tandon gets nostalgic during quarantine

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.