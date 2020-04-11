Filmfare recommends: Debut hits of top heroines down the years

As we had mentioned earlier, debuts hold a sacred space in the hearts and minds of the industry folks. If some actors start off with a big hit, they are automatically marked for success. Most of our famous heroines, however, like Nargis, Madhubala, Rekha, Sridevi and Madhuri, tasted success much later than their debut films. The perception still persists and has grown stronger over the years, maybe because we’re all running towards instant gratification nowadays. We brought you a list of hit debut films of male stars a while ago and continuing the process, here’s a list of films which turned heroines debuting in them into overnight successes.

CID (1956)

Though Waheeda Rehman wasn’t the main heroine of the film — that was Shakila — CID more or less revolved around Waheeda. Directed by Raj Khosla and starring Dev Anand as an inspector in the special branch of the police, the film had her playing a femme fatale. She was the bad girl who enticed the hero, fed him false leads and then, smitten by his good looks decides to help him after all and nurses him when he’s ill. He too gets somewhat hooked on her charm despite knowing her true nature. She plans to do the right thing in the end by agreeing to testify against the evil-doers and get shot because of that. It was a performance that journeyed a complete arc and made her navigate a complex range of emotions. The song Jaata kahan hai deewane, picturised on her got cut by the Censors, allegedly because they found the word Fify objectionable. She did get the fabulous Kahin pe nigahen though.

Dil Deke Dekho (1959)

Asha Parekh was no stranger to films as she had been a child artiste in quite a few. She was just 16 when she made her debut in this Nasir Hussain directorial opposite Shammi Kapoor. The director kind of repeated the basic plot of his own debut film Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957) but added so many twists and turns to it that one doesn’t understand it completely even after repeated viewings. Asha Parekh plays a rich heiress who is wooed by three guys. She falls for the most handsome one — Shammi Kapoor — of course but finds out he may not be what he claims to be. The film’s plot abounds with mistaken identities, lost-and-found shenanigans and a revenge track as well. Shammi Kapoor’s charm and energy and Asha Parekh’s elfin grace make us sit through the various twists and turns of the plot. Usha Khanna too made her debut as a composer with the film. The title song and other numbers like Yaar chulbula hai and Hum tum aur yeh sama are still popular today.

Love In Simla (1960)

Sadhana was introduced as the leading lady opposite producer Sashadhar Mukherjee’s son Joy Mukherjee. The frothy romance was directed by RK Nayyar, who later became her husband. Her trademark hairstyle from the film, said to be based on Audrey Hepburn’s looks, inspired a fashion revolution and came to be called the Sadhna cut. The film’s plot was a play on the Cinderella story. Sonia’s (Sadhana) plain-Jain looks make her the laughing stock of her snooty cousin and her mean friends, till she transforms herself with the help of her fairy grandmother (Durga Khote) and makes the charming suitor Dev (Joy Mukherjee) fall for her. Sadhna acted her part confidently and her chemistry with Joy was a joy to behold indeed. Forgotten composer Iqbal Qureshi gave the music.

Junglee (1961)

Saira Banu was just 16 when she made her opposite Shammi Kapoor in Junglee. She has been called the Venus of the East and left the audience enthralled by her beauty. The film may have belonged to Shammi Kapoor but the viewers only had eyes for her in the film. Shammi Kapoor has been brought up by a strict mother (Lalita Pawar) who doesn’t believe in laughter or in mingling with people belonging to a lower social standing than theirs. He follows her diktat to a T but changes his stance when he’s caught in a snowstorm in the company of a common girl Rajkumar (Saira Banu). He ends up falling in love with her and this change of heart makes him support his sister who has secretly married an employee working for their firm and carries his child. For the first time in his life, he rebels against his mother for the sake of love and makes her understand that it’s not money or power but how good or bad people are that counts. Saira was confidence personified in the film and one never felt she was acting alongside an established star. Shankar-Jaikishan outdid themselves in the music department. All the songs were hit — the most famous one being Yahoo! Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe.

Kashmir Ki Kali (1961)

Though Sharmila Tagore had worked with Satyajit Ray is Bengali arthouse films such as Apur Sansar (1959) and Devi (1960), Kashmir Ki Kali was her debut in the glamorous world of commercial Hindi cinema. Directed by Shakti Samanta, the film had her romancing the rebel star Shammi Kapoor in the beautiful vales of Kashmir. While the two lovers enjoy a fairytale romance, the film has subplots galore containing long-lost children, mistaking identities, crime, punishment and redemption. You don’t actually care about the story because the lead pair are a treat to watch. The attraction between them is almost palpable. It has one of the best-picturised songs in the history of Bollywood — Yeh chand sa roshan chehra, shot on shikaras floating on Dal lake. OP Nayyar outdid himself in the music department, churning out hit tunes like Subhanallah haseen chehra, Deewana hua badal, Isharon isharon mein dil lene wale, and many more. The film was a bumper hit and Sharmila went on to become one of the leading lights of the ’60s Hindi cinema.

Guddi (1971)

Though she has acted in Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar (1963) in a supporting role, Guddi is Jaya Bhaduri’s debut film as far as Hindi cinema is concerned. She played a schoolgirl obsessed with the actor, Dharmendra, in the film. She’s so much into him that she even refuses to marry the man intended for her, saying she can’t love another as she’s totally in love with the actor. Her uncle (Utpal Dutt) meets with Dharmendra and asks her to help out in the situation. The actor has to play out a different role for the girl to realise the difference between the reel and real life. It was a power-packed performance by the youngsters and she came to rule the hearts and minds of the audience as the good girl next door after the film’s release.

Sargam (1979)

Jaya Prada became an overnight sensation after the release of this musical. Her classical beauty got compared to Ajanta statues. Directed by K. Viswanath, it was a remake of his earlier Telugu film Siri Siri Muvva (1976). Rishi Kapoor played the lead actor in the film. Jaya Prada reprised her role of a mute dancer from the original in the film. She bedazzled the Hindi film audience with her classical-based dances. Laxmikant-Pyarelal gave many wonderful songs in the film. The Dafli wale song sung by Mohammed Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar became hugely popular and hasn’t lost its magic even now.

Parineeta (2005)

Vidya Balan made her acting debut in director Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, based on the 1914 Bengali novella of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Sarkar, who himself was making his directorial debut with the film, took a risk casting an unknown in a love triangle where she was pitted against established stars like Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan. Belying all expectations, she made this period romance her own. She became the reason people watched the film. And it was her range as an actor, which was on full display in the film, that attracted the audience towards repeat viewings. She looked like a heroine from the ’60s in the film and justified Sarkar’s confidence in her.

Gangster (2006)

It was Kangana Ranaut’s debut film. It was a complex character depicting her as an alcoholic gangster’s moll. Simran (Kangana) is the girlfriend of an Indian gangster Daya (Shiney Ahuja) who has run away with him to Seoul. While he’s away on business, she meets with an Indian singer called Akash (Emraan Hashmi) and falls in love with him. She becomes emotionally dependent on him and becomes pregnant by him. Daya bashes up Akash and tells Simran he loves her and is willing to give the honest life a chance because of her. He has arranged for him and her to go back to his village in India. His past catches up with him before they can do so. He’s able to defeat his enemies however but later gets captured by the police. Simran has betrayed him and she, in turn, gets betrayed by Akash who is an Indian cop in disguise. After fatally wounding Akash one night, she commits suicide. Kangana’s performance came in for a lot of praise by the critics and the masses alike.

Om Shanti Om (2007)

Deepika Padukone’s first Bollywood film, Om Shanti Om, directed by Farah Khan, had her essaying a double role. The film was a modern retelling of Bimal Roy’s Madhumati (1958). Deepika played a fictional ’70s superstar called Shantipriya who gets killed by her filmmaker husband. A junior artist Om Prakash (Shah Rukh Khan) is in love with her and witnessed the incident. He couldn’t save her and he too passed away due to an accident. His soul gets reincarnated into a producer’s newborn son. Om Kapoor (SRK) is a big star but keeps getting flashes of his past birth. He devises a plan of apprehending the culprit by making a film based on his memories starring him and a lookalike of Shanti, Sandhya (Deepika). But in the climax, Shanti’s spirit takes over and exacts her own revenge. Deepika was confidence personified in the film and essayed both the roles smoothly.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)

Directed by Aditya Chopra, it was the debut film of Anushka Sharma. Shah Rukh Khan plays her mild-mannered husband. She had to marry him because of circumstances but always yearned for a macho, cool partner. She finds one such person when she joins a dance class. She dreams of winning an upcoming dance competition in the company of this new person. They both seem to be having an affair with each other. She doesn’t ever realise that it’s actually her own husband who has changed his looks in order to woo her properly. The husband comes back to his normal self in the climax and asks her whether she still wants to live with him. She breaks down at that and later the duo go on to win the competition. Anushka was praised for the natural ease she displayed in front of the camera. She didn’t let the pressure of working with Shah Rukh and under such a prestigious banner as YRF get to her even once and came out trumps.