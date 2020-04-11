Coronavirus wrap April 11: Here are the top developments of the day

India has reported a total of 7,529 cases so far. These include 6,634 active cases and 242 deaths, while 652 have been either cured or discharged and one migrated, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Globally, the number of confirmed cases has crossed 17 lakh and the death toll stands at 1,03,874, as per Johns Hopkins University data.

Italy has had the highest death toll with 18,849, followed by the US, Spain with 16,353, France with 13,197 and Britain with 8,958.

Here are the top developments from today:

> The US has become the world’s first country to have registered more than 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in a single day with 2,108 fatalities reported in the past 24 hours, while the number of infections in America has crossed 5,00,000, the highest in the world, according to JHU data.

> Unclaimed victims are being buried in unmarked mass graves on Hart Island in New York, officials confirm. Authorities have used the site for more than 150 years to bury unclaimed bodies, unidentified people and residents whose families could not afford a private burial. The New York Times reports that around 25 people are being buried there a day. Before the outbreak, it was 25 a week.

> British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who tested positive for coronavirus, is on the road to recovery at a London hospital ward, taking short walks, Downing Street has said.

> Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the next 3-4 weeks are critical to determine the impact of steps taken till now to curb the coronavirus spread and urged state governments to ensure strict adherence to the lockdown. Interacting with chief ministers via video conference, the prime minister also said there seems to be a consensus amongst states on extending by another two weeks the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on March 25 and was to end on April 14.

> With a continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra government has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown period till April 30, hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing from Mumbai.

> The UK will receive the first batch of 3 million paracetamol packets from India by April 12 as it expressed gratitude to the Indian government for approving this “important shipment” after New Delhi lifted its export ban amid the coronavirus pandemic.

> Yemen reports its first case, in a southern government-controlled province, raising fears of an outbreak in the war-torn country.

> Google and Apple announced they have teamed up for a joint initiative to develop a coronavirus smartphone “contact tracing” tool that could potentially alert people when they have crossed paths with an infected person.

Follow our full coverage here.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!