Bombay Sandwich Chutney recipe. Street style sandwich chutney recipe.

We all love our local roadside sandwiches, don’t we? And the delicious chutney recipe is closely guarded by every sandwich wala. I’ve eaten a LOT of sandwiches in Mumbai, befriended the neighbourhood Sandwichwala and got this recipe after a lot of trial and error.

This chutney tastes absolutely amazing and can be had with pakodas and pattice too. It stays for over 15 days if packed, covered and refrigerated.

Ingredients:

100 gms masala or plain boondi 3 tbsp (100 gms) roasted peanuts 2 tbsp Dalia 1 tbsp jeera (cumin seeds) 2 green chillies 1 full piece of ginger (cut into big pieces) 5-6 cloves of garlic (roughly chopped and optional but this ads a lot of flavour) 200 gms fresh coriander with some small stems roughly chopped 100 gms fresh mint leaves Salt to taste 11 tsp chaat masala 2 tsp sugar 1 tbsp lemon juice Water as needed

For the sandwiches:

Bread and butter.

Method :

In a mixer grinder first grind together the boondi, peanuts and dalia into a powder. Now add the jeera, ginger, chilli, garlic, coriander leaves, mint leaves, salt, sugar, chaat masala, lemon juice and water and grind into a smooth, thick paste.

Our chutney is ready. Check the salt/sugar and lemon once and add more if needed. Make sure you roughly chop the coriander leaves and use some stems for flavour.

Store in an air right container into the refrigerator.

For the sandwiches, spread butter and chutney over bread slices and enjoy. You can also add some veggies, cheese, extra chaat masala and potatoes.

