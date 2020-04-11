Aakash Chopra reveals his all-time India-Pakistan combined ODI XI – CricketTimes.com

While India is currently going through the nationwide lockdown, the former Indian cricketer and present cricket commentator, Aakash Chopra, is utilising this time by sharing his favourite teams and players with fans on social media. On Friday, Chopra revealed his all-time India-Pakistan combined ODI XI.

Just a few days ago, the Delhi-lad revealed his all-time India-Pakistan combined Test XI in which he picked up seven Indian players and four Pakistani cricketers. Now, Chopra has shown his all-time India-Pakistan combined ODI XI where six players are Pakistanis, and five cricketers are Indians.

Chopra has selected batting legend Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma for the opening slot. He then named Team India captain Virat Kohli for the third position.

Two veteran Pakistan batsmen Javed Miandad and Inzamam-ul-Haq come in at No. 4 and 5 respectively. Just like his Test XI, Chopra chose India’s World Cup-winning captain, MS Dhoni, as the wicketkeeper of this team. But the ex-India opener picked the former Pakistan World Cup-winning captain, Imran Khan, as the skipper of his side. The legendary India all-rounder Kapil Dev was also included in the squad.

Among the fast bowlers, Chopra selected the former dominant Pakistan pacemen, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis. Pakistan veteran Saqlain Mushtaq is the only spinner in Chopra’s all-time India-Pakistan ODI XI.

Chopra has also named the former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as the 12th man of this team.

Here is Aakash Chopra’s XI:

Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Javed Miandad, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, MS Dhoni (wk), Imran Khan (c), Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, Saqlain Mushtaq, Yuvraj Singh (12th man).