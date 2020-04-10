Home Lifestyle Judge for Fashion show at IIT Kanpur | Stylish By Nature By Shalini Chopra | India Fashion Style Blog | Beauty | Travel | Food
Judge for Fashion show at IIT Kanpur | Stylish By Nature By Shalini Chopra | India Fashion Style Blog | Beauty | Travel | Food

Hi Everyone,

 SBN is happy to be the digital partner and Judge for Fashion show at @iit.kanpur ❤️

Ready to roll on this 1566 acres of campus @iit.kanpur ❤️

BTS
– This is not a public photography point… 

One IIT representative had
to be with us (with all the docs and permissions) to ensure smooth
photography in and around campus
Glad we could manage some great pics at signature places around the campus 🥂

Till next time….Keep it STYLISH By Nature !! 

Join Me on 

