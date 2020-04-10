Coronavirus: PM Modi likely to take call on lockdown extension as 1000+ new cases take India’s tally to 6,872

India on Friday registered the highest-ever single-day spike in the number of Covid-19 cases. As per the official government tally, India now has 6,872 cases of novel coronavirus – 24 hours ago the figure stood at 5,865. The central government data puts deaths due to Covid-19 in India at 206.

The massive spike in coronavirus cases comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with chief ministers of all states, where he is expected to take a call on the extension of nationwide lockdown imposed on March 25, even as two states – Odisha and Punjab – have already extended restrictions till April 30.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has also cautioned the global leaders against a hastened withdrawal of restrictions imposed to control the virus, as the organisation said, it could lead to a re-emergence of the deadly infection. The novel coronavirus pandemic has infected over 16 lakh people globally since its emergence in China last December while the worldwide death toll is fast approaching 1,00,000.

Over 1,000 new cases in India in one day

Despite the 17th day of the nationwide lockdown, India registered over 1,000 new cases of the novel coronavirus. By 9 PM April 10, ICMR data said that total 6872 individuals had tested positive in India. However, a PTI tally of numbers reported by various states as on 9.30 PM showed a total of 7,510 having been affected by the virus nationwide so far with at least 251 deaths. More than 700 have been cured and discharged.

While several states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh reported a rising number of cases, the Union Health Ministry said the rate of people testing positive was only 0.2 per cent on Thursday when more than 16,000 samples were tested. Cumulatively close to 1.5 lakh samples have been tested so far across India.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum 1,574 cases, including close to 1,000 in Mumbai itself, while over 100 have died in the state. Tamil Nadu and Delhi have crossed the 900-mark in terms of positive cases, Rajasthan has over 500 now, while Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have reported more than 400 positive cases each. Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat are also fast approaching the 400-mark, while Kerala has also reported over 300 cases already.

More than 200 cases have been reported by each of Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir, while the 100-mark has been breached already by West Bengal, Haryana and Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said most of the 27 positive cases reported in his state on Thursday — the maximum daily increase for the state — were those of secondary transmission and expressed apprehension that the state may be entering the community transmission stage of the outbreak.

National and statewide lockdowns

PM Modi is expected to take a call on the extension of nationwide lockdown during his review meeting chief minister of all states via video conferencing on Saturday. While the majority of states and experts have recommended an extension of the lockdown, it is also being speculated that the government may micro-manage containment zones identified as hotspots in states instead of imposing restrictions across the board.

Some states such as Kerala have suggested phased opening of the lockdown, while other suggestions from various states include allowing liquor sale to shore up the revenues and to allow private vehicles on an odd-even basis. However, most states have suggested keeping the public road transport, rail and airline services suspended for more time. Many have also recommended keeping state borders sealed, except for goods movement.

A few states have also suggested area-specific lockdown with stricter restrictions, which are as such being followed in the places identified as hotspots of the virus spread.

The Home Ministry, separately, has sought views of state governments on the 21-day lockdown, scheduled to end on April 14, including whether more categories of people and services need to be exempted, officials said on Friday.

Some of the suggestions made by state governments include allowing construction-related activities in rural areas.

Meanwhile, at least two states – Punjab and Odisha – have declared an extension of lockdown till April 30 within the state borders. The two states and a few other slike Telangana and Delhi have also made masks mandatory in public places.

As per inputs, high-level committees in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan met to discuss the extension of the lockdown beyond April 14 considering the rise in the number of cases.

The Centre also asked states not to allow religious gatherings and processions.

The central government, while imposing the lockdown, had announced that shops dealing in essential commodities, including the online platforms, will remain open, besides services like health, sanitation, police, media, agriculture and banking. Movements of essential and non-essential cargos were also allowed by the government, but there have been reports about disruptions in the supply chain due to lack of labourers and trucks, among other issues.

There have also been reports of depleting levels of essential goods from various parts of the country.

Government officials also said that a decision on bringing Indians from abroad will be taken at a later stage after reviewing the COVID-19 situation.

No community transmission in India: Ministry

The Health Ministry in the meantime maintained that no community transmission is taking place as yet in India, while the World Health Organisation also put the country in a category named ‘cluster of cases’ — a notch below the community transmission stage and a classification used by the global body for cases “clustered in time, geographic location and/or by common exposures”.

Responding to a question over an ICMR study which stated that 40 out of 104 people having severe acute respiratory infection and later tested positive for coronavirus did not have any recent international travel history or contact with any confirmed cases of the disease, senior official of the ministry Lav Agarwal asserted, “No community transmission has happened in the country so far. There is no need to panic.”

“If there would be, we would be first to tell you so as to alert people,” the joint secretary in the ministry of health said at the daily media briefing.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) came out with the findings after carrying out random coronavirus tests on 5,911 people suffering from a severe acute respiratory infection in 52 districts in 20 states and union territories between February 15 and April 2.

Out of the total sample size, 104 people (1.8 per cent) were found to have contracted coronavirus. Of the 104, 40 of them did not have any recent international travel history or contact with any positive case of the infection, the study by the nodal medical research body said.

Reacting to the study, Agarwal said, “Samples of most of the 104 positive cases in the study were picked up from our VRDL laboratories in locations that have reported cases of COVID-19.”

He said the study didn’t say these people were from a place that reported no cases but added these cases should be further investigated.

According to the ICMR study, the chances of a severe acute respiratory infection patient getting infected with COVID-19 has increased from zero per cent before March 14 to 2.6 per cent by April 2.

