Home Sports Chris Lynn’s best 30 sixes on his 30th birthday – CricketTimes.com
Sports

Chris Lynn’s best 30 sixes on his 30th birthday – CricketTimes.com

by siteadmin
written by siteadmin
Chris Lynn’s best 30 sixes on his 30th birthday – CricketTimes.com


Chris Lynn, who is one of the most destructive batsmen in the cricketing world at the moment, is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

During the 2020 IPL players’ auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Lynn after which he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Chris has played franchise-based cricket for various other domestic teams such as the Brisbane Heat, Kandurata Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Lahore Qalandars.

A lesser-known fact is that Lynn can hit sixes at a distance of over 90 meters consistently.

The Brisbane-born currently holds the record for most sixes scored in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has 146 sixes to his name in the BBL.

During one of the games in the 2017/18 edition of BBL, Lynn hit a ball from former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait out of The Gabba.

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our daily newsletter or follow us on Google News.





Source link

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +Pinterest

related posts

Ravindra Jadeja responds to David Warner imitating his...

Aakash Chopra enlists his all-time T20 XI of...

Kapil Dev disapproves Shoaib Akhtar’s idea of India-Pakistan...

Australian team was out of control two-three years...

Marnus Labuschagne begins practice in his backyard with...

Aakash Chopra picks his all-time India-Pakistan Test XI...

Shoaib Malik hits back at Ramiz Raja for...

Shoaib Akhtar moots ODI series between India and...

Steve Smith names the most difficult bowler in...

Shahid Afridi picks his all-time XI – CricketTimes.com

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.