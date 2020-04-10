Chris Lynn’s best 30 sixes on his 30th birthday – CricketTimes.com

Chris Lynn, who is one of the most destructive batsmen in the cricketing world at the moment, is celebrating his 30th birthday today.

During the 2020 IPL players’ auction, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) released Lynn after which he was roped in by Mumbai Indians for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Chris has played franchise-based cricket for various other domestic teams such as the Brisbane Heat, Kandurata Warriors, Jamaica Tallawahs, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Trinbago Knight Riders and Lahore Qalandars.

A lesser-known fact is that Lynn can hit sixes at a distance of over 90 meters consistently.

The Brisbane-born currently holds the record for most sixes scored in the Big Bash League (BBL). He has 146 sixes to his name in the BBL.

During one of the games in the 2017/18 edition of BBL, Lynn hit a ball from former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait out of The Gabba.